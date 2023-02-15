Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 4,467,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 30,345,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

