Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %
JNJ stock opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $423.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Palantir Enters a New Era of Profitability, Time to Buy?
- The Large Cap Rally Is Largely About These 3 Stocks
- Ecolab Has What The Market Wants
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.