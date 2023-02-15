Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.0 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

