Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,632 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,042.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

