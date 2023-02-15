KeyCorp Comments on Angi Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angi in a research note issued on Sunday, February 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Get Angi alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANGI. UBS Group initiated coverage on Angi in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

Angi Trading Down 8.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Angi has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Angi in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Angi by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.