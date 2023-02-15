Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

JKHY opened at $166.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.56 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.16.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

