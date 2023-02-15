Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,929 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 176,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,028,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,967,000 after buying an additional 1,555,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,725,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,033,000 after buying an additional 675,379 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,441,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,137,000 after buying an additional 3,570,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,886,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,283,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

