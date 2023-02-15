Korea Investment CORP Sells 31,250 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Etsy worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

