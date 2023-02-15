Korea Investment CORP Sells 70,768 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,332 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 70,768 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after buying an additional 1,135,850 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $146,433,000 after buying an additional 565,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 496,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 305,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

eBay Profile

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

