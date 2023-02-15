Legend of RPS (LRPS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $135.47 Million

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Legend of RPS token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Legend of RPS Profile

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

