Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.1 %

LBRDK stock opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $154.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.20.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.