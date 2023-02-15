Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Loews by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,223,000 after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after acquiring an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Loews by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 165,012 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Loews

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Articles

