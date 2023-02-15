MAGIC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.84 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One MAGIC token can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00007745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $367.38 million and $203.84 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00435781 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.79 or 0.28866909 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,265,673 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

