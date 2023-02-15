Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.39 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $152.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

