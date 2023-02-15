MELD Price Reaches $0.0206 on Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. MELD has a market capitalization of $32.76 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00435781 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.79 or 0.28866909 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,587,637,535 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02041275 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,381,674.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.