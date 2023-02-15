Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 132,561 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.25% of Western Union worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Western Union by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,019,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,762,000 after acquiring an additional 923,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Western Union by 3.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,389 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,295,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after acquiring an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NYSE WU opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

