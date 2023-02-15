Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.29 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in PulteGroup by 9.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 20,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.6 %

PHM opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.