Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,154 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $16,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average is $101.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.