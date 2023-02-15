Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 6,894 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Corning worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 254.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Corning by 298.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after buying an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Activity

Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $42.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

