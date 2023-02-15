Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,195 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

About Genuine Parts

NYSE GPC opened at $176.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

