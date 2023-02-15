Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,313 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of Ally Financial worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Compass Point cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

