Newmont Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Newmont Stock Down 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Newmont stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Newmont by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,897,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,071 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

