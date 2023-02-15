Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NID opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on September 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

