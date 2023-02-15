Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 409.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 112.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

