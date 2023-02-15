ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.2 %

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK stock opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.11%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

