ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of ONEOK worth $35,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 267,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 114,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.2 %

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.11%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.