Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Premier by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

