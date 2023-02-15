Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 75.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

PSEC stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 49,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.