Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

