Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $300.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.81. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

