Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

EMR opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

