Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,286 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,598,000 after buying an additional 46,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $300.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average is $298.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $225.28 and a 52-week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.