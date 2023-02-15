Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

IBM stock opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

