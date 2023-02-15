Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Cut by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 in the last three months. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RJF opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

