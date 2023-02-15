Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.7 %

RJF opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

