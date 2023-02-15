RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,770,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 29,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 5,218.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,838,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,884 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Price Performance

RLX opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.