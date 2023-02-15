Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ross Stores by 32.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 24.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 693,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.0 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

