Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ryerson by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryerson by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $303,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

