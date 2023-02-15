Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $320,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

