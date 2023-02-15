Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 530 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $194.35 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day moving average of $177.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

