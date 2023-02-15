Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Declines By 18.3%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Mandalay Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MNDJF opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. Mandalay Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.70.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

