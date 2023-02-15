Short Interest in Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Drops By 18.4%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 875,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,142.0 days.

OBYCF stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.23. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

