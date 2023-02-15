Short Interest in Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Drops By 18.4%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 875,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,142.0 days.
OBYCF stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.23. Obayashi has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.
