Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. Maxim Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $106.81 and a 52 week high of $350.53.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,352 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Get Rating

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading

