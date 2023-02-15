Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.86% of Snap-on worth $198,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 1.2 %

SNA stock opened at $252.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $259.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.41.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,278,236 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.