SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SpartanNash Stock Down 3.5 %

SpartanNash Profile

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. SpartanNash has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74.

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.