SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

SSNC stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

