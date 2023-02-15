Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to Hold

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TEL. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TEL stock opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

