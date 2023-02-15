Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.