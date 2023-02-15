Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,788 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.30% of Sunnova Energy International worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.61.

NOVA stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

