SVB Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Solar by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639,154 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,541,000 after buying an additional 248,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Solar by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,733,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Solar Stock Down 1.3 %
FSLR opened at $165.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.78. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 187.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Solar (FSLR)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.