SVB Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Solar by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639,154 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,541,000 after buying an additional 248,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Solar by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,233 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,733,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Down 1.3 %

FSLR opened at $165.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.78. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 187.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About First Solar

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

